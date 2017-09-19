75-year-old Norfolk woman crashes into laundromat

A 75-year-old Norfolk County woman did not sustain any injuries after driving her red motor vehicle into the corner of Port Rowan’s Centre Street Laundromat the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16.

The laundromat was not so fortunate, suffering what Norfolk OPP describe as "extensive structural damage."

Police responded to the incident Saturday evening around 6:02 p.m. Subsequent investigation led to a charge of driving over the legal limit.

The female driver is to appear in Provincial Court Simcoe to answer the charge at a later date.