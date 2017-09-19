Port Dover thief hightails it in Hummer H2

A black, 2004 Hummer H2 with aftermarket wheels and rims was reported stolen from a Geoffrey Road, Port Dover address Sunday, Sept. 17 shortly before 6 p.m.

Norfolk OPP investigation indicates the vehicle in question was purloined sometime between 5 a.m. Saturday, September 16 and 5:50 p.m. the following day. Police are seeking assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any of the following incidents is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com to become eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Kubota RTV X900 ATV taken

A Kubota RTV X900 ATV was reported stolen during a 2nd Concession Road, South Walsingham break and enter reported Saturday, September 16 just before 5 p.m.

Norfolk OPP investigation indicates unknowns attended sometime between Thursday, September 14 and Saturday, September 16, gaining entry to the residence and taking a quantity of pop and water. Subsequently, entry to an on-site storage container was gained forcibly and the ATV taken. The theft’s total value is estimated at $16,000.