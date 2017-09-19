40 year old faces trio of assault charges

A 40-year-old Norfolk County man is facing a trio of assault charges after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation at a Chapel Street, Simcoe address.

Norfolk OPP was contacted by a concerned citizen Friday, September 15 at approximately 6:52 p.m., instigating an investigation which indicates one male involved in the alleged incident produced an edged weapon as it unfolded. Subsequent to the investigation, one 40-year-old male participant has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault and theft under $5,000.

He is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

Meth, marijuana possession

A 47-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with obstruct police along with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana at Norfolk General Hospital.

Norfolk OPP attended the facility Friday, September 15 two minutes prior to midnight in order to investigate an incident which had occurred earlier that evening. As officers were speaking to a male, he attempted to flee, but was arrested without further incident.

The male in question is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the trio of charges.

Talking trash in South Walsingham