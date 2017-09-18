U.S. searches of cell phones worrying: czar

OTTAWA — The federal privacy czar says Canadians should be very concerned about their cellphones, computers and other electronic devices being searched by U.S. border agents.

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien tells a House of Commons committee that U.S. border officers can look at mobile devices and even demand passwords under American law.

Therrien cited statistics indicating U.S. border searches of mobile phones had increased between 2015 and 2016.

Therrien says Canadian law also allows border officers to inspect cellphones and other gadgets, since they are treated as goods.