Montreal a luxury real estate hot spot: Sotheby's

TORONTO — A new report on luxury real estate in Canada says Montreal is emerging as a "hot spot," while forecasting Vancouver and Toronto sales will pick up in the fall.
The Sotheby's International Realty Canada report says sales of condominiums and homes over $1 million in Montreal increased 60 per cent year over year in July and August.
President Brad Henderson says people's confidence in Quebec is stronger than in Ontario and British Columbia where provincial governments implemented a tax on foreign buyers in an effort to temper skyrocketing housing prices.
The report says July and August sales of properties over $1 million in the city of Toronto fell 27 per cent compared to the same months last year.
In April, the Ontario government introduced a 15 per cent foreign buyers' tax, following in B.C.'s footsteps where the levy took effect in August 2016.
In Vancouver, Sotheby's report says, sales of luxury real estate dropped 23 per cent in the first half of the year compared to 2016. But, sales increased five per cent during July and August, compared to the same months last year.
Sotheby's anticipates "a brisk and active" market for luxury real estate in Toronto this fall and for Vancouver to regain momentum as a strong Canadian economy is expected to boost confidence.
By The Canadian Press
