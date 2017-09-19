Montreal a luxury real estate hot spot: Sotheby's

TORONTO — A new report on luxury real estate in Canada says Montreal is emerging as a "hot spot," while forecasting Vancouver and Toronto sales will pick up in the fall.

The Sotheby's International Realty Canada report says sales of condominiums and homes over $1 million in Montreal increased 60 per cent year over year in July and August.

President Brad Henderson says people's confidence in Quebec is stronger than in Ontario and British Columbia where provincial governments implemented a tax on foreign buyers in an effort to temper skyrocketing housing prices.

The report says July and August sales of properties over $1 million in the city of Toronto fell 27 per cent compared to the same months last year.