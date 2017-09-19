GOP expresses hope for Obamacare repeal bill, hurdles remain

All but daring Republicans to vote without the budget office figures, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said voting without that information would be "legislative malpractice at the highest."

The budget agency's evaluations of past GOP repeal plans concluded they would have caused millions of Americans to lose insurance coverage.

Pence was calling senators to seek support, White House officials said. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the House would vote on the bill if it passes the Senate. Speaking in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Ryan called it "our best, last chance to get repeal and replace done."

The sponsors say their proposal would let states decide what health care programs work best for their residents.

The bill would reduce spending gaps between states that expanded Medicaid under Obama's law and the mostly GOP states that did not. Details on the measure's exact state-by-state impact were murky.

Conservative Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has said he'll oppose the measure because it doesn't do enough to erase Obama's law. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she was concerned the bill would make "fundamental changes" in Medicaid.

Other Republicans who've not yet lined up behind the bill include Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, John McCain of Arizona and Ohio's Rob Portman.

Collins, Murkowski and McCain provided the decisive votes against the last measure Republicans tried to push through the Senate in July.

"It's better but it's not what the Senate is supposed to be doing," McCain told reporters about the new package.

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey said he backed the new bill, putting pressure on McCain.

The revived drive comes as Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., work toward a bipartisan deal to continue federal subsidies to insurers that are used to ease some costs for lower-earning customers. Trump has threatened to block the subsidies.

Murray spokeswoman Helen Hare said Murray is "hopeful and optimistic" a deal could come soon, a statement that came as Democrats tried peeling away GOP support from the Graham-Cassidy bill.

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Andrew Taylor and Richard Lardner in Washington and Scott Bauer in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

By Alan Fram, The Associated Press