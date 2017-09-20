Double capacity shows up for rec future planning meeting

Too many people showing up to the first Norfolk County recreational future planning subcommittee ‘travelling road show’ meeting was a good problem to have.

But an issue nonetheless.

“It was embarrassing to have the problem,” said Deputy Mayor Jim Oliver, who along with councillors Doug Brunton and Roger Geysens form the three-member subcommittee.

The Monday, Sept. 18 meeting inside the Waterford Tricenturena’s meeting room has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28 inside the Waterford Public School gymnasium at 100 Church St. E.

“We hope everyone is able to come back next Thursday,” said the deputy mayor, extending an apology to those who did attend in numbers exceeding the original venue’s 50-person capacity. “I would think we had close to double that.”

There was some concern Oliver admitted, that given the relatively short notice with which the six-community subcommittee meeting schedule was announced, Monday’s would be lightly attended.

“Obviously we were wrong about that,” said the deputy mayor, ‘pleasantly surprised’ with the large turnout, with the caveat those numbers meant the meeting could not proceed as planned.

Given its rescheduling, the first meeting will take place this coming Monday, Sept. 25 in the Port Dover Lion’s Community Centre meeting room.

“If it proves too small, we will move into the main auditorium,” said Deputy Mayor Oliver.

A two-week break will follow next Thursday’s rescheduled meeting in Waterford, in deference to fair week and Thanksgiving. The process is scheduled to resume Monday, Oct. 23 in Port Rowan, kicking off a four-week run including Langton Oct. 30, (intended to also include input from Courtland), Delhi Nov. 6 and Simcoe Nov. 13. Doors will open to the public each session at 6:30 p.m., with the consultation proper scheduled to run from 7-9 p.m.