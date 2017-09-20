Gas well whack-a-mole costly ‘game’ for Norfolk

Coun. Doug Brunton was not alone in having a hard time digesting this, given his contention responsibility for dealing with problematic wells lies with the province or gas company or private land owner, not the county.

“Why do we keep sticking our noses in there when it’s not our problem?” he demanded.

Coun. Brunton expressed sympathy for affected residents.

“I’m not saying to the people to ‘suck it up,’ all I’m saying is I don’t want to spend more taxpayer dollars.”

Robinson countered the county was not responsible for capping wells for example, but has to address the ramifications from a public health point of view.

Deputy Mayor Jim Oliver and Coun. Mike Columbus also struggled with spending money in addition to a yet incomplete total, given the general view it was not the county’s responsibility. The deputy mayor expressed his belief council should instead make a direct request to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) to undertake the process.

“It should be the MNRF that coughs up the money to pay for that,” agreed Coun. Columbus.

Cribbs indicated staff collectively believes the recommended approach would be more effective.

“This report gives us the data and the business case if you will to go forward with a very specific ask of the province.”

Coun. Brunton remained unconvinced, suggesting a letter from Mayor Charlie Luke as the preferred approach over considerable expenditure, along with the anticipation the premier get on the ball and get people to deal with it.

“Fifty-grand possibly on something that is not our responsibility.”

Mayor Charlie Luke joined the debate, adding his frustration with the lack of leadership shown by the province through a crisis resolved as well as it was, he stated, through county staff’s efforts. Whoever is responsible for what however the mayor continued, Norfolk has an indelible responsibility to public safety.

“One life to me is worth a lot more than say $30-50,000.”

Mayor Luke also expressed his belief “I think we’re pretty naïve to think that’s the end of it,” and concern leaking wells represented a serious problem in the works.

“It’s fine for one or two, but what do you do after ten or twelve, fifteen or twenty?”

Coun. Peter Black lined up with the mayor, suggesting council should do this as part of its mandate to protect our people, along with concern a letter may not get the job done.

Deputy Mayor Oliver however reiterated a majority opinion Norfolk already has a compelling case for more proactive provincial action without funding a supportive study, feeling no report can make any stronger argument than the last six weeks have done, in combination with the sheer number of wells within the county, and suggested placing the facts on the desk of the minister.

“And dare him to turn his back on this.”

“This is the province’s responsibility,” concurred Coun. Haydt, adding his concern another leak may be imminent. “MNRF, it’s your responsibility,” he continued, “fix this problem and do it right.”

In arrears of a 5-3 vote against staff’s recommendation for study funding, council voted unanimously in favour of drafting a letter to the province requesting in light of the recent crisis and high number of natural gas wells in Norfolk County, the MNRF undertake a proactive program to assess their condition and undertake needed monitoring and maintenance.

Council also verbalized the intention to eventually seek financial restitution for costs incurred thus far, both to wait until final figures are available, and also to not confuse the clarity of its primary message.