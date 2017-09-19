Key for new leader to have seat: Mulcair

OTTAWA — NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it is important for the next leader of his party to have a seat in the Commons — an issue playing out in the current battle to replace him.

Mulcair says questions quickly came up about his lack of a federal seat when he became the Quebec lieutenant to late NDP leader Jack Layton, prompting him to run in a federal byelection in 2007.

Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh is the only contender in the NDP leadership race without a seat in the Commons.

He is running against three sitting MPs: Manitoba's Niki Ashton, Quebec's Guy Caron and Ontario's Charlie Angus.