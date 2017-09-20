NewsAlert: Man who strangled wife gets 7 years

CALGARY — A Calgary man who strangled his wife and disposed of her body after enduring what he described as years of domestic abuse has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Allan Shyback will get credit for time already served so he faces just under three more years behind bars.

Justice Rosemary Nation found Shyback guilty last spring of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple's Calgary home.

Shyback, who is 40, testified that he killed Mitchell while he was defending himself as she attacked him with a knife, and that he panicked and buried her body in the basement.