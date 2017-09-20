WestJet facing union drives at regional carrier

CALGARY — WestJet is facing more pressure from organized labour as two unions have turned their sights to the airline's regional Encore operation.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said Tuesday that it and the Air Line Pilots Association, International have simultaneously launched their drives to unionize Encore cabin crew and pilots.

The efforts at Encore come after WestJet's 1,400 pilots voted by 62 per cent to have ALPA represent them in a union in May.

The successful unionization of pilots led CUPE, Unifor, the United Steelworkers, and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers to also start union drives at the main WestJet operation this summer.