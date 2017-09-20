Packed day awaits PM Trudeau in New York

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a packed agenda today in New York City as he prepares for his speech on Thursday before the United Nations General Assembly.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the leaders of seven countries —Tajikistan, the Netherlands, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Uganda and Indonesia.

Prior to those meetings, Trudeau will take part in the Bloomberg Global Business Forum to discuss trade and the global economy.

The prime minister will also participate in an armchair discussion with U.S. philanthropist Melinda Gates to talk about international development before speaking to more than 6,000 young people at WE Day UN about youth engagement in politics.

On Tuesday, Trudeau delivered a speech before the Atlantic Council think tank, where he was introduced by Jordan's Queen Rania and received an award for global citizenship.

In his remarks, the prime minister argued that worker-friendly policies are key to saving public support for free trade.

Trudeau noted some critics at home have poked fun at his government for wanting to make gender equality, indigenous rights, and labour protections priorities in a new North American Free Trade Agreement by arguing these issues have nothing to do with trade.

But Trudeau — who spoke on an aircraft carrier in the Hudson River — suggested these goals are no laughing matter for anyone who cares about preserving trade in an era when populist currents threaten to topple international trade pacts.

Trudeau also met Tuesday with South Korean President Moon Jae-In to discuss the nuclear crisis in the north.

