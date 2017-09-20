NDP MPP DiNovo will not run in 2018

TORONTO — Long-time New Democrat MPP Cheri DiNovo says she will not seek re-election in 2018.

DiNovo is also a United Church minister and announced today her plans to return to work with her parish full-time as of Jan. 1, 2018.

DiNovo, who has represented the Toronto riding of Parkdale-High Park for 11 years, introduced many private members bill that were eventually adopted by the government and made law.

In 2015, the government passed legislation to ensure same-sex parents did not have to adopt their own children after DiNovo initially proposed a private members bill to change the law.