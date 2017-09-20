Stop attacking wealthy, Liberal MP warns

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs headed into their weekly caucus meeting ready for a robust discussion about a controversial plan to get rid of tax provisions used by many small businesses — a plan a number of backbenchers strongly oppose.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been sounding defiant as he makes the case for the changes, saying they are about making sure the system does not encourage wealthy Canadians to pay lower taxes than those in the middle class.

Montreal MP Nicola Di Iorio said he disagrees with the rhetoric being aimed at the wealthy, noting the Liberals campaigned for everyone.

"We're a government that is inclusive," Di Iorio said Wednesday as he went into the meeting. "When we campaigned, we sought the vote of every Canadian and every Canadian deserves to be treated with dignity and respect by its government."

Over the summer, Finance Minister Bill Morneau released the controversial plan, which includes restrictions on the ability of business owners to lower their tax rate by sprinkling their income to family members in lower tax brackets — even if those family members do no work for the business.

Morneau also proposed limiting the use of private corporations to make passive investments in things like stocks or real estate, as well as limiting the ability to convert the regular income of a corporation into capital gains, which are typically taxed at a lower rate.

The proposed changes have sparked a revolt by doctors, farmers, small business owners and even some backbench Liberal MPs, who have spoken publicly about the complaints they have been hearing from their constituents.

Trudeau, who has promised to let Liberal MPs speak their minds, has said welcomes the feedback.

Di Iorio said he believes him.

"The prime minister is being completely sincere when he says his MPs are free to talk," said Di Iorio, who said he has been under no pressure to stop.