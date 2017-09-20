Budgets, skeds for new ships under review

Any delay would represent more bad news for the navy, which has been without any resupply ships for the past three years, as well as the coast guard, whose only heavy icebreaker is nearly 50 years old.

Stop-gap measures are in the works, including delivery this winter of a converted civilian ship that the navy will lease as an interim resupply vessel, but those won't provide the same capabilities.

Taxpayers could also be on the hook if officials determine more money is needed to build the ships, most of which have already seen their budgets increased at least once over the past six years.

The resupply vessels were originally expected to cost $2.3 billion while the budget for the icebreaker was increased in 2013 to $1.3 billion, up from $720 million.

The federal government in 2011 awarded Seaspan what at the time was expected to be $8 billion worth of work to build the two navy resupply ships and up to 15 new Canadian Coast Guard vessels.

At the same time, Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax was tapped for what was projected to be $25 billion worth of work to build a fleet of armed Arctic patrol ships and 15 new warships for the navy.

The Halifax projects have also experienced delays and cost overruns, with the warships expected to now cost upwards of $60 billion.

There have also been rampant concerns about the competition to pick a design for those warships, which is currently underway but without any established submission deadline.

Carter said Canada's shipbuilding industry has come a long way over the past six years, at which point both Seaspan and Irving were shells of their current selves.

"We went from no shipbuilding in Canada, to having an ecosystem around us and capability here at (Vancouver Shipyards) that supports four programs in parallel in that five-year time frame," he said.

"When you look at it from a program perspective and say 'Look at all that's been achieved since we started the national shipbuilding strategy,' this OSFV is something we're quite proud of."

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press