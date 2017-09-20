Simons sees new app as the future of retail

That kind of upgrade is going to be essential for any e-commerce business, Stephens said, as businesses work to drive all inefficiencies out of the shipping process.

Online retail juggernaut Amazon set the benchmark for the rest of the industry, he said. Amazon uses a robotic technology known as the Kiva system in its warehouses and offers same-day delivery in many locations, including Toronto and Vancouver.

Last year, Hudson's Bay Company (TSX:HBC) unveiled $60 million worth of upgrades to its Toronto distribution centre, including a robotics system intended to speed up deliveries.

Simons said its new facility will be a huge capital investment. The company operates 15 stores in Canada, most of which are in Quebec, and is in the midst of a five-year, $200-million national expansion.

But that doesn't mean the 177-year-old company will go public any time soon, he said.

"I'm trying to avoid it, because I would like to maintain the freedom that we have with our private ownership," Simons said, saying it allows him to make choices public companies may not be able to.

"I don't know if we'd be able to make those choices that I would, that I would feel good with, that our organization would feel good with at the same time as satisfying this sort of insatiable quench for quarterly performance."

Follow @AleksSagan on Twitter.

By Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press