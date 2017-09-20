Quebec refuses to denounce Spanish government

QUEBEC — The Quebec government rejected calls Wednesday from the opposition to publicly denounce the intensifying crackdown in Spain against the Catalan independence movement.

Christine St-Pierre, Quebec's international relations minister, said criticizing Spain is "probably not the best thing to do."

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, a Quebec separatist, said the provincial government must ask the Spanish people to respect democracy and allow the Catalan people to vote.

The Spanish government has increased its suppression of the independence vote with the arrests of a dozen regional officials Wednesday and the seizure of 10 million ballot papers.