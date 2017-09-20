Canada monitoring path of hurricane Maria

OTTAWA — Global Affairs says the federal government is closely monitoring hurricane Maria as the storm churns through the Caribbean and is already lending assistance to Dominica.

Global Affairs says it is providing help to Canadians impacted by the storm and has received 33 requests for assistance to return to Canada.

It says Canadians in areas where there is an "avoid all travel" advisory are urged to leave on a commercial flight while they are still available.

And it says Canadians should contact their loved ones who may be in the path of the storm to ensure they are aware of the latest recommendations.