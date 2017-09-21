$75K accessible pickup stolen

A $75,000 black, wheelchair accessible 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck equipped with a “loud exhaust” was reported stolen from a Thompson Drive, Port Dover, address on Monday, Sept. 18 at around 9:15 a.m.

Norfolk OPP investigation indicates the special purpose vehicle was removed during the early morning hours.

Police are seeking assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this or the following incidents is being asked to contact Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com to become eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.