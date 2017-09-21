27-year-old Norfolk man facing three charges

A 27-year-old Norfolk County man is facing assault, carrying a concealed weapon and cause a disturbance charges stemming from an incident at a Colborne Street, Simcoe address.

Norfolk OPP officers were on patrol Tuesday, September 19 when they observed an assault occurring at approximately 10:20 p.m. Investigation indicates a physical confrontation resulted from what began as a verbal altercation.

The individual charged is to appear in provincial court, Simcoe to answer to the charges.