Woman using walker killed crossing street

TORONTO — A woman who was crossing a street while using a walker is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in east-end Toronto Wednesday night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. at a mid-block area that doesn't not have traffic lights, stop signs or a crosswalk for pedestrians (near Broadview and Mortimer avenues).

Toronto paramedics say the woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with critical injuries but died of her injuries about an hour after the crash.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene, but there was no immediate word on possible charges.