Montreal woman dies in Ontario crash

QUINTE WEST, Ont. — A 70-year-old woman from Montreal is dead after a multi-vehicle collision in eastern Ontario.

Provincial police say the crash took place mid-afternoon Wednesday when a sedan and an SUV collided on Highway 401 near West Quinte, Ont.

Police say the woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Irene Savdie-Buenavida was pronounced dead at the scene.