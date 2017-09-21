N.S. throne speech vows health care changes

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Liberal government is promising to address health care challenges as the fall session of the legislature opens with a speech from the throne by the province's first Acadian lieutenant governor.

In the speech, Arthur LeBlanc says the government heard the concerns voiced by voters during the May 30 election campaign, in which the state of health care and doctor shortages in particular became major issues.

"This spring, Nova Scotians voiced concerns about challenges in health care," said LeBlanc. "Government heard these concerns and will respond."

The government acknowledges that more mental health supports are needed, along with better access to primary care and a reduction in wait times.

Giving few specifics, the government broadly says it will increase its efforts to recruit and retain health professionals including doctors, nurses and mental health clinicians.

It also says it will give doctors more flexibility so they can choose where and how to practice and will seek advice through Doctors Nova Scotia when developing recommendations or changes to primary care.

"Nova Scotians are clear — they want investments in health care and those investments will be forthcoming."

The promise to cut wait times includes a pledge to add 15 new specialist residency positions, with five of those positions allocated to Cape Breton.

The speech also repeats a promise from the budget shelved by the election — to provide a modest middle class tax break for about 500,000 Nova Scotians.

Under the measure, about 60,000 people will no longer pay provincial income tax.