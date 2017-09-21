Big business joins chorus against tax changes

OTTAWA — A big Canadian player has quietly picked up his chips and is heading for the exit amid all the tumult over the Trudeau government's controversial tax proposals.

A business owner has informed John Manley, the head of an organization representing Canada's largest corporations, that he's moved billions of dollars out of the country since the Liberals announced the proposed changes.

The plan to eliminate several tax incentives has awakened a large contingent of vocal opponents from numerous backgrounds — small business owners, doctors, tax planners and even backbench Liberal MPs.

In the background, however, the proposals are also deeply troubling to a much smaller, silent group of wealthy business leaders.