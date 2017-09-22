56-year-old charged with assault involving two-month-old

News 08:00 AM by Jeff Tribe Norfolk News

A 56-year-old Norfolk man is facing assault charges as the result of an incident involving a two-month-old at a Chapel Street, Simcoe address.

Norfolk OPP investigated after receiving a report Wednesday, morning that an infant had been assaulted.

The man is to appear in Simcoe provincial court.

