56-year-old charged with assault involving two-month-old

A 56-year-old Norfolk man is facing assault charges as the result of an incident involving a two-month-old at a Chapel Street, Simcoe address.
Norfolk OPP investigated after receiving a report Wednesday, morning that an infant had been assaulted.
The man is to appear in Simcoe provincial court.
