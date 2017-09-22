$20,000 trailer/tools taken from Waterford construction site

A grey 2013 Nero Nav enclosed dual-axle trailer containing a generator, compressor, nail guns, skill saws, harnesses, and hand tools was reported stolen from a Lam Boulevard, Waterford construction site Thursday, Sept. 21 around 6:58 a.m.

Norfolk OPP investigation indicates unknown persons removed the trailer from the property in the early-morning hours. The total value of the theft is estimated at $20,000.

Police also received an 8:20 a.m. report of a wallet containing personal and financial information being taken from an unlocked vehicle at a Smith Avenue, Delhi residence the same morning; and finally, an unlocked red 2005 Pontiac Montana van along with a purse with financial information and Canadian flags was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 379, Port Rowan between 1 and 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com to potentially become eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.