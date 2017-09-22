Video: Langton Fair tobacco-tying competition

Every year at the Langton Fair, it’s game on for the tobacco hand-tying competition — a nostalgic tribute to the crop’s golden era and those who lived it. Following is a video tribute to the three teams competing this year.
Every year at the Langton Fair, it’s game on for the tobacco hand-tying competition — a nostalgic tribute to the crop’s golden era and those who lived it. Following is a video tribute to the three teams competing this year.
Every year at the Langton Fair, it’s game on for the tobacco hand-tying competition — a nostalgic tribute to the crop’s golden era and those who lived it. Following is a video tribute to the three teams competing this year.