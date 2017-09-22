Trump to dive into Senate runoff in Alabama

A rally for Moore Thursday night at a historic train shed on the banks of the Alabama River featured Trump allies including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and former White House official Sebastian Gorka.

Palin stressed her support for the president, while arguing that Moore was a better match for Trump's "movement."

"A vote for Judge Moore isn't a vote against the president. It is a vote for the people's agenda that elected the president," Palin told several hundred cheering supporters.

Trump's visit comes after some GOP encouragement. At the end of a White House meeting last week, he asked Sen. Bob Corker, of Tennessee, about Strange's chances and Corker said Trump needed to make the trip, said a person familiar with the conversation who was not authorized to speak publicly. Trump then got on the phone with GOP strategist Ward Baker, a Corker and McConnell ally who is working on the race for the Senate Leadership Fund, to talk through the campaign, according to a different person who also requested anonymity to disclose the private conversation.

The Washington Post first reported on Corker's involvement.

Trump allies stressed that the president was also motivated by Strange's loyalty and commitment to his agenda.

Steven Law, who runs the Senate Leadership Fund, which is on pace to spend more than $9 million to keep Strange in the Senate, said "the best booster rocket that Luther Strange could have is Donald Trump coming in in the last few days."

Trump appears to be placing other factors over ideology as he pushes to keep Strange in the Senate over a candidate more in sync with the tone of his own 2016 campaign.

In 2010 and 2012, the GOP had a few disastrous Senate primaries where extreme candidates won and then lost winnable races to Democrats in the general election. Since then, McConnell has been determined not to let it happen again — and has succeeded in every instance.

But the pro-Moore forces have shown no signs of retreat. His conservative backers include Fox News' Sean Hannity and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Andy Surabian, a senior adviser to Great America Alliance, said the efforts for Moore were not a knock on Trump.

"We all support the president and that will never change," Surabian said. But he added: "What does a change candidate breed? It breeds a movement."

Moore has stressed that the race could send a message.

"What's happening in Alabama is being watched in the halls of Congress and the Senate," Moore said at a rally over the weekend. "They know what is happening in Alabama. Mitch McConnell knows what is happening in Alabama. They know it is going to affect the future of elections of other senators in 2018 in other states."

