Three ways politics mattered this week

FREE SPEECH

How far does Andrew Scheer's devotion to free speech extend? The new Conservative leader made a virtue of his defence of free speech during his leadership campaign, and put it front and centre in his speeches following his victory.

But recent remarks from two caucus members have tested his limits.

Sen. Lynn Beyak has been under fire for comments she made about First Nations people, writing in an open letter earlier this month that they should trade in their status cards and become Canadian citizens, among other things.

Eventually, she was removed from all Senate committees although continues to be a member of the Conservative caucus.

MP Gerry Ritz, who is just days away from retirement, grabbed headlines this week for referring to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna as "climate Barbie" in a tweet.

Ritz apologized on Twitter, and Scheer condemned the comment but resisted calls to make a public apology. He eventually called McKenna to personally apologize.

The Liberals have jumped all over the remarks with zeal, fundraising on the McKenna ordeal.

FAILURE

Even as the MPs flooded back to Ottawa for the fall session of Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent most of his week elsewhere — New York, for the annual meeting of the United Nations, and then Toronto, where he met the Ukrainian president and helped open the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

The main theme of his speech to the UN? Canada's abject and ongoing failure to properly respect Indigenous Peoples. He vividly described for the world the anguish some families go through in dealing with poverty, violence, suicide and addiction. And he discussed what his government wants to do to change that dynamic.

Most speeches to the General Assembly have leaders making strong points on international affairs and boasting of their own prowess. So Trudeau's tale of Canadian shame stood out, especially as Canada makes a pitch for a seat on the Security Council.

The Conservatives say he lost an opportunity to highlight Canada's views on international matters.

By Heather Scoffield, The Canadian Press