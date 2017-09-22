New generation of local paper owners in Quebec

Transcontinental spokeswoman Katherine Chartrand says the company was pleased to see employees take an interest in the publications for sale. Twenty have been sold already, but she wouldn't say whether other sales were in the work.

She noted that the company's decision to consolidate activities stemmed from a time when it operated newspapers in Saskatchewan, Ontario and the Maritimes.

But she added it may not be the best model for all regions.

Faced with the rise of digital advertising, Beaunoyer and Voyer say they're aware of the challenges ahead but add that the titles they've acquired are profitable.

In 2016, before Transcontinental decided to leave the local news sector, the media division accounted for only 15.5 per cent of its $2 billion in revenues, compared to 19 per cent of total revenues in 2015.

When the sales process was announced, the company's regional newspaper network had about 1,000 employees, compared to about 1,500 by the end of 2016.

Going forward, Beaunoyer says he'll be looking at other revenue sources, such as offering up graphic design services.

He says he was able to finance his purchase with the help of local business owners who don't interfere with editorial content.

Colette Brin, director of Universite Laval's centre for media studies, says it's difficult to know whether making inroads with local communities is a sustainable, long-term business model for the regional press.

"The return on investment for an advertiser today is much less clear in a weekly compared to an advertisement on Google ... where one can measure the impact of an advertisement," she said.

"This is the challenge."

By Julien Arsenault, The Canadian Press