Buses, boxed lunch for NAFTA negotiators

OTTAWA — American and Mexican trade negotiators are discovering one more disadvantage to the breakneck pace being set for renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Unable to block book a large number of rooms in one centrally located hotel on short notice, the Canadian government, which is hosting the third round of NAFTA talks, has housed the visiting negotiators in a variety of hotels around the national capital and even across the river in Gatineau, Que.

It used yellow school buses to transport them Saturday from their hotels to the venue for the talks.

And it served them boxed lunches.

The negotiations, which continue until Wednesday, are the first to be held in Canada.

In each of the first two rounds, held in Washington and Mexico City respectively, the visiting countries' negotiating teams were put up in the same hotel at which the talks took place.

That allowed them easy access to each other and to restaurants and bars within the same facility.

In Canada, the negotiations are being held in Ottawa's former city hall, which is now part of Global Affairs Canada's turf.

While the building is in a scenic location on Sussex Drive at the junction of the Ottawa and Rideau rivers, there are no hotels in the immediate vicinity.

Nor does the building have a restaurant or other amenties to cater to the negotiators. And there are none nearby.