24 cocaine, fentanyl, dilaldid, marihuana trafficking charges

Four Norfolk County men and two women face 24 drug trafficking charges and 27 charges in total.

They were charged after the Norfolk/Haldimand County Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a Cedar Street, Simcoe, address Thursday, September 21.

The six were taken into custody.

Police say they found approximately $55,000 worth of illicit drugs and a quantity of currency.

“Our Street Crime Unit will continue to work diligently within our community to stem the tide of illicit drugs,” said Insp. Shawn Nash, Norfolk OPP Interim Detachment Commander. “That one phone call may just have saved someone's life.

"The OPP are encouraging anyone with information about the sale of illicit and illegal drugs to contact police.”

Following execution of the search warrant, a 20-year male, 21-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 40-year-old male, 20-year-old woman and 50-year-old woman were each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking: dilaldid, marijuana, fentanyl and cocaine.

The 20-year-old male was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of weapon for dangerous purposes.

The 50-year-old woman was also charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

All are to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe.