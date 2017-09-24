One winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold in Ontario.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 27 will again be approximately $5 million.
By The Canadian Press
