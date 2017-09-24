Waterton faces decades of recovery after fire

"We don't know what Parks (Canada) might be planning. Will they be doing some reforestation? Will they engage in sort of massive cleanup?"

Some have a more positive view on Waterton's future.

University of Calgary professor Edward Johnson, who studies the connection between geoscience and ecology, says periodic wildfires are part of the natural life cycle of a forest.

The heat from the fire will cause some pine cones to open and release their seeds. New trees and plants will have the opportunity to regenerate in mineral-rich soil.

"In some ways, the fire in Waterton was not a disaster in that ecological sense, but in fact a kind of rare opportunity for us to see this dynamic process in action in the next 10 or 20 years," he says.

Parks Canada has confirmed some animals died in the fire, but says there is still life in Waterton.

Populations of mice tend to flourish after a fire, drawn by herbaceous plants that sprout up afterward, says Johnson.

It will be about two decades before the trees in Waterton are taller than people walking through the forest, he adds.

Mike Flannigan, who directs the Western Partnership for Wildland Fire Science at the University of Alberta, says fires help maintain biodiversity and kill off diseases.

"It resets the clock. It's just the cycle of life," he says.

It could take a century for trees to be full-size again.

"But you'll see Mother Nature at work. You'll see seedlings and then saplings and you'll see new types of flowers, fireweed," he says.

Flannigan says there are some lessons to draw from a rash of wildfires in Yellowstone National Park almost three decades ago. About 36 per cent of the park straddling Wyoming, Montana and Idaho was affected, U.S. National Park Service figures show.

"The park actually took advantage of this and said 'let's educate people that fire's a natural process and see all the changes that take place over the years,'" says Flannigan.

"Hopefully Waterton will take a similar approach."

— By Lauren Krugel in Calgary

By The Canadian Press