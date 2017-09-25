Toronto-bound QEW reopens after fatal crash

BURLINGTON, Ont. — A major route into Toronto has reopened after a fatal crash on the Burlington Skyway caused traffic headaches Monday morning.
Ontario provincial police say the crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. on the Queen Elizabeth Way.
Police say it involved a transport truck, a motorcycle and other vehicles.
The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old woman from Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW were closed for several hours for an investigation.
(680News, The Canadian Press)
By The Canadian Press
BURLINGTON, Ont. — A major route into Toronto has reopened after a fatal crash on the Burlington Skyway caused traffic headaches Monday morning.
Ontario provincial police say the crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. on the Queen Elizabeth Way.
Police say it involved a transport truck, a motorcycle and other vehicles.
The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old woman from Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW were closed for several hours for an investigation.
(680News, The Canadian Press)
By The Canadian Press
BURLINGTON, Ont. — A major route into Toronto has reopened after a fatal crash on the Burlington Skyway caused traffic headaches Monday morning.
Ontario provincial police say the crash took place shortly after 6 a.m. on the Queen Elizabeth Way.
Police say it involved a transport truck, a motorcycle and other vehicles.
The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old woman from Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW were closed for several hours for an investigation.
(680News, The Canadian Press)
By The Canadian Press