Former senator and Metis activist dies

She modelled her work on the writings of Saul Alinsky, who wrote about community development in black neighbourhoods in American cities.

"When you develop communities, it's like working in the trenches. You train the people to become self-sufficient," Chalifoux told The Canadian Press in an interview in 1997.

Along the way, she became one of the first Indigenous women to broadcast on private radio, Peace River's CKYL.

She received a National Aboriginal Achievement Award in 1994.

During her time as senator she appointed a task force to consult with Edmonton's Indigenous community about violent Indigenous youth gangs, and argued for better education and partnerships between the community, police and other Canadians.

She also challenged a claim by then-Alberta premier Ralph Klein that she should have been elected to the post, noting she could have won an election.

Chalifoux said she wouldn't have a chance because she was a woman, Metis and didn't have the finances for a campaign.

After leaving the Senate, Coulter said her mother founded an organization to preserve and protect the Metis history in northern Alberta, called the Michif Institute. Coulter and her sister took it over when their mother became ill, and a version of it continues today.

"There's a saying that nobody wants on their grave that they wish they would have worked more. We were laughing about that the other day and we thought, well, except for my mother. She might have said that," Coulter said.

By The Canadian Press