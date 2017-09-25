Look to China for business, says Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses to look beyond Canada's borders and explore the US$5 trillion retail opportunity in China.

Trudeau is speaking at a Toronto conference today hosted by Chinese e-Commerce giant Alibaba, with politicians from all three levels of government in attendance.

Alibaba says 3,600 Canadian companies signed up to attend the event.

Alibaba is pitching Canadian businesses on accessing the growing middle class in China and the more than 460 million active consumers that use its e-commerce platform annually.