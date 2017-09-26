Cabbage is king for Demeulenaere

Norfolk County’s KFC cabbage king is committed to his industry.

Present Archie Demeulenaere with the choice between playing golf and cutting cabbage, and his preference will be clear.

“Oh, I’ll cut cabbage,” he smiled to the participants on Norfolk’s 2017 agriculture tour.

Demeulenaere is the classic immigrant success story, coming from Belgium to Canada in 1955, where his father found him a job on an area farm.

“He came around once a month to collect the money,” said Demeulenaere of an ‘old school’ arrangement.

He has grown a productive 250-300-acre ‘Archie’s Cabbage’ operation outside of Waterford from those humble beginnings, rotating wheat or corn in after three years. Some of his production does end up in cabbage rolls, but the great majority goes toward KFC, supplying its complete 5,000,000 to 7,000,000-pound annual coleslaw requirement, with the balance of his ballpark 15,000,000-pound production destined for Loblaws.

Cabbage is a crop which does not flourish in the kind of hot, dry weather experienced in 2016, even when mitigated by irrigation.

“You can pump water all you want, it’s not the same as rain,” said Demeulenaere, like his main crop, preferring 2017’s climactic conditions. “Just the opposite, really great cabbage.”

Despite its apparent toughness, cabbage must be handled like eggs he says.

“If you drop it, it won’t rot in a week, but it will eventually show up.”