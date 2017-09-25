Chelsea Manning denied entry to Canada

OTTAWA — The former U.S. soldier who leaked thousands of classified military documents says she's been barred from entering Canada as a result of her criminal record.

Chelsea Manning posted a letter from Canadian immigration officials online Monday detailing the reasons she was denied entry at a Quebec border crossing late last week.

Manning is a 29-year-old transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking the trove of classified material.

The letter says that because she was convicted of offences that are equivalent to treason in Canada, she's inadmissable to this country.