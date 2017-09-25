Council seeking closure of $87,000 tax rebate window

An $87,000 tax break window for vacant commercial or industrial properties in Norfolk County may close over the next three years.

A staff report presented by tax collector/manager revenue & taxation services Sue Boughner during Tuesday’s council in-committee meeting outlined that recommendation. Historically speaking, section 364 of the Municipal Act passed in 2001 stated municipalities shall provide tax relief at a rate of between 30 and 35 per cent to owners of that class of property if vacant at least 90 consecutive days. Similar programs have been in place in Ontario since the 1990s, but in response to concerns they may be counterproductive, business and municipal stakeholders helped initiate a 2015 review. Municipalities now have the option via council resolution and ministry approval to alter or eliminate existing programs.

The rebate is set at 33 per cent in Norfolk, which Boughner confirmed in response to a query from Coun. Doug Brunton, represents an annual $87,000 negative impact on the tax levy. Although not having precise data to hand, Boughner indicated between 50 and 60 county properties receive rebates annually, the great majority commercial.

Staff recommends rebates be eliminated over a three-year period, with the status quo in place for 2017 taxes, applications due by Feb. 28, 2019 (based on 2018 taxes) having access to a 16.5 per cent rebate, and the rebate fully removed by 2020. Public consultation would begin with targeted invitations to business improvement associations (BIA), chambers of commerce and boards of trade to a group meeting and also include a general open house.

Eliminating rebates is intended to promote the use of affected properties explained Boughner in response to a question from Coun. Mike Columbus, either incentivizing an effort toward improvement or a decision to sell.

County manager David Cribbs built on the statement, calling the rebate program a well-intentioned effort that in 2017 has run its course entirely. A new approach seeks improvement or ultimately, if owners can’t see economic potential, sale to someone "who thinks he or she can."

“This is the very best advice we can give you,” Cribbs added, based on contemporary provincial best practices.

Two councillors had previous experience with the program. One is Coun. Peter Black, who indicated he had taken advantage of it for roughly a six-month period during 38 years of ownership, at best a second-best option compared to having property occupied.

“It’s worth a lot more to me to rent it.”

As a founding member of the provincial BIA, he understood moving away from a rebate was due at least partially to industrial properties taking advantage of the program in larger centres such as Hamilton or Toronto.