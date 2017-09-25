Federal agencies can use torture-tainted info

OTTAWA — New federal directives say Canada's national police, spy and border agencies will be allowed to use information that was likely extracted through torture in order to prevent loss of life or injury.

It means the RCMP, Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Canada Border Services Agency could use torture-tainted information with the aim of stopping a terrorist attack.

However, the directives released today prohibit disclosing or requesting information when doing so could result in someone being abused in a foreign prison.

The directives are revised versions of instructions issued by the previous Conservative government.