Tax changes won't stifle growth: Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is figuring out how to ensure the proposed small business tax changes will make the tax code fair without stifling growth for small businesses and start-ups.

The Liberals have been saying for weeks the proposals circulated in a discussion paper by Finance Minister Bill Morneau in July were meant for discussion and the final legislation will take into account feedback from Canadians.

The consultation period on the proposals ends next week and how soon after the extent of the changes will be known is causing anxiety for business and for politicians getting an earful.

Two new reports released on the matter Monday show how varied the reaction has been.