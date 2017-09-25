Hope in High Heels takes next step

Not only is Justin Sega already planning to again don red heels and take part in next year’s Hope in High Heels fundraiser for Haldimand and Norfolk Women’s Services (HNWS), but the volunteer firefighter has an idea to make the short walk through the neighbourhood around Simcoe Composite School more challenging.

“I was saying to the guys, we could do it in full gear next year,” said Sega, who was joined by fellow firefighters Bryn Thompson and Marco Reyes, all wearing their uniform pants and helmets, for the annual walk to support women and children facing domestic violence.

“These weren’t too bad. I was expecting monster stilettos,” Sega said of the short-heeled shoes worn by just under 50 participants at Saturday’s walk. There were some wobbles, but everyone made it back in one piece, with a catered lunch provided by Serafina Good Food waiting for them.

“This really means a lot that you could come out and don these red heels and walk a mile in her shoes,” said Lauren Harrington from HNWS.

Executive director Jane Scheel said last year alone, the organization helped 350 women and children in the two counties.

“I can’t how explain important this (event) is for us,” Scheel said. “It’s become increasingly difficult to meet the service demand with the resources we have.”

The second-year walk brought in just over $8,000. “We were hoping to hit the $10,000 mark. Next year,” Scheel said.

But beyond the dollar total, Hope in High Heels also serves to raise awareness about an issue Scheel said is too often kept in the shadows.

“We are grateful to have such a wonderful group of men to draw awareness to the issue of violence against women, which continues to be hidden or perceived as a private matter and rarely occurring in our community,” she said.

“The reality is that women living in rural communities are at a higher risk of being killed by an intimate partner than their urban counterparts.”