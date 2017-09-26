$70,000 vehicular drug bust on Colborne St. North

Four Norfolk residents and a fifth from Niagara Falls have been charged with an array of drug-related offences following an estimated $70,000 bust on Colborne Street North, Simcoe.

"As a result of great police work, our officers were able to seize a large quantity of illicit drugs that didn't make it to the streets of Norfolk County,” said Insp. Shawn Nash, interim commander, Norfolk OPP. “The OPP remains strongly committed to work within all of our communities across the province to counter the criminal sale and use of illicit drugs."

Members of the Haldimand/Norfolk street crime unit were conducting patrols in the area Sunday, Sept. 24 when a vehicle attracted an officer’s attention, instigating investigation of it and its occupants at approximately 9:36 a.m. As a result, police indicate approximately $70,000 in cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, dilaudid and marijuana was seized, along with a quantity of currency, resulting in multiple charges being laid.

A 38-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and dilaudid for the purposes of trafficking; possession of marijuana; possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

A 36-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and dilaudid for the purposes of trafficking; possession of marijuana; possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and failing to comply with undertaking.

A 60-year-old Norfolk man is charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and dilaudid for the purposes of trafficking; possession of marijuana; possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 29-year-old Norfolk woman is charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and dilaudid for the purposes of trafficking; possession of marijuana; possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and failing to comply with a probation order.

And finally, a 43-year-old Niagara Falls woman is charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and dilaudid for the purposes of trafficking; possession of marijuana; possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and obstructing a police officer.

All are to appear in provincial court, Simcoe, at a later date to answer to the charges.



