Nova Scotia to boost health care in budget

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's health care system is expected to get a boost today as the Liberal government reintroduces a budget that was shelved because of the May 30 provincial election campaign.

In its throne speech last week, the government acknowledged a need for better access to primary care, along with a reduction in wait times and more mental health supports.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said that the budget will largely be the same one presented on April 27 with "add ons" specifically targeting health care needs.

In April the government introduced a $10.5-billion budget with a $25.9-million surplus.