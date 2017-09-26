‘Slam dunk’ in favour of new hub says Port Dover

Stortini admitted being pleasantly surprised with the general pro-hub atmosphere.

“It’s good to see people see the big picture.”

In arrears of the meeting the two were chatting about the potential for an outdoors seniors’ fitness, recreation and socialization park of the kind pioneered in Spain and installed in Calgary. Think outdoor kids park, said Stortini, but with non-slip surfaces and handles for stability.

“Age is different than age was 20 years ago,” he said, suggesting communities must adapt to meet the needs of their aging populations.

The two also spoke to the importance of related infrastructure, adequate traffic flow around facilities hosting, for example, 900 kids at a swim meet.

Both are also aware a community hub will require significant expenditure.

“What doesn’t cost money?” Poss responded, alluding to the expense of maintaining out-of-date facilities. “Build it right, long-term overall it’s going to save us money.”

Port Dover resident Marion Gadsby also attended, building on an earlier pro-hub letter to council on the advantages of new technology and synergies of a multi-use facility.

“Energy costs are going to go up and up and up,” she said. “The more efficient you are with it, the better, and that’s going to be easier if you do a hub with brand-new buildings.”

Simcoe’s Clarence Wheaton also attended, indicating his support for a “hub of some sort.

“Whatever that is.”

He believes any plan must move forward as part of a comprehensive approach including, for example, efforts to attract a Holiday Inn or major hotel able to service not only Norfolk’s recreational future, but also its growing status as a tourist region.

“All of these things have to come in.”

The first meeting had been a positive experience with "very good turnout," said subcommittee chair Jim Oliver, Norfolk’s deputy mayor.

“We got a lot of good comments and generally supportive comments for the idea of consolidating facilities in Simcoe.”

The ‘road show’ is scheduled to continue Thursday evening (Sept. 28) in the Waterford Public School gymnasium, take a two-week break around the fair and Thanksgiving, resuming Monday, Oct. 23 in Port Rowan, kicking off a four-week run including Langton Oct. 30, (intended to also include input from Courtland), Delhi Nov. 6 and Simcoe Nov. 13. Doors will open to the public each session at 6:30 p.m., with the consultation proper scheduled to run from 7-9 p.m.

Oliver has no presuppositions about what to expect as the exercise continues, having striven to not steer discussion, rather allow people to say what they think.

“That’s what this is all about.”

Staff will continue to record community comments, said Oliver, allowing the subcommittee to come up with a recommendation useful as terms of reference on questions including ‘what’ and ‘where’ as the process moves forward, the crux of what he believes the subcommittee has been asked to accomplish.

“That would be our hope.”