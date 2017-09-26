NCAA assistant coaches among 10 facing corruption charges

Among allegations in court papers were claims that Gatto and others made and concealed bribe payments to high school athletes and their families at least three times this year in exchange for a commitment by the players to play basketball for two universities not identified in court papers.

Investigators said the deals caused universities to provide athletic scholarships to students who should have been ineligible because of the bribes.

In one instance, the complaint said, Gatto and others funneled $100,000 to the family of a high school basketball player to gain his commitment to play at a Division I school whose athletic programs are sponsored by Adidas and to sign with Adidas once he became a professional. It said they paid another high school athlete $150,000 for a similar commitment.

No students were identified in court papers by name.

The court papers portrayed the universities as victims of the bribery schemes, saying the students and their family members conspired with coaches and apparel company executives to obtain athletic-based financial aid from universities through fraud. They said for the schemes to succeed, it was necessary to lie to the schools by falsely certifying that they were unaware of any rules violations.

A criminal complaint quoted Evans bragging about his ability to steer the young athletes toward prospective agents and advisers, promising them that "every guy I recruit and get is my personal kid" and that he had the capability to "bury" any other athlete advisers who tried to recruit his players to sign with them.

According to the papers, Evans expected $2,000 a month for his services, though he might ask for an extra $5,000 to $7,000 "at the end of the day for delivering" a specific athlete.

Evans said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are "one and done," meaning they play one year of college ball before joining the NBA, according to court papers.

Richardson in February was paid $20,000 in bribes, some of which he kept for himself and some of which he gave to at least one prospective high school basketball player to recruit him to play for Arizona, a criminal complaint said.

It added that Richardson agreed, in return for the bribes, to pressure students to retain two of the other defendants, a manager and financial adviser.

By Larry Neumeister And Tom Hays, The Associated Press