Proposed New Limburg expansion goes down smoothly

Required council approval for expansion to the New Limburg Brewery went down as smoothly as an icy pint of the microbrewery’s Belgian Blond ale on a 30-degree fall day.

Co-owner Joe Geven came before regular council Tuesday evening as the result of a good problem, more-rapid-than-expected growth in demand for the growing microbrewery’s products (recently approved for sale in New Brunswick) and as a destination of choice for patrons both local and from well beyond Norfolk’s borders.

“We didn’t think the taproom would be so popular,” Geven admitted. “I’m quite happy about that.”

The microbrewery is licensed for service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week, and currently serving snacks including cheese platters, charcuterie trays, sausage rolls and highly-popular beef croquettes, fare inspired by the family’s European region of origin. But given both a loyal regional clientele and visitors from as far afield as Toronto, London, Cambridge and Kitchener along with a scheduled busload of Belgian tourists, the business felt it needed to up its game.

“We have to do some more here,” Geven summed up.

The company applied for a special provision expanding the brewery to include a patio, adding ‘restaurant’ to permitted usage, and special events including concerts.

Norfolk County planner Alicia Cull indicated staff’s professional opinion was in support of the application, noting larger special events would be limited to five per year lasting a week each, between May and October. The applicant had voluntarily withdrawn an initial request to include a provision for camping, Cull explained in response to a query from Coun. Peter Black, given objection from a neighbour.

The restaurant’s maximum capacity had not been determined she added in response to another inquiry from the councillor, but would be limited by the size of the current building.

Requirements for traffic assessments and an engineer’s report were questioned by deputy mayor Jim Oliver, particularly with regards to the latter, given the applicant was "an engineer in his own right."

An engineer’s report is standard responded manager of community planning Pam Duesling, and acceptable to the applicant. With regard to a traffic study, she indicated a letter versus report would probably be adequate, discussing such potential issues as appropriate turning radius for buses and proximity to an intersection.