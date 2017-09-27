Cockshutt Road crash hospitalizes pair of OPP officers

A two-vehicle collision at Cockshutt Road and Concession 10 Townsend sent a pair of OPP officers and a Norfolk woman to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. A grey Toyota heading west on Concession 10 by a 66-year-old Norfolk woman hit an OPP prisoner transport vehicle going south on Cockshutt.
The OPP van rolled several times, injuring a 14-year member and a two-year member, both special constables.
No one else was in the van.
The two officers and the driver of the Toyota were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Cockshutt Road was closed at Concession 10 Townsend for the ongoing investigation.
