Cockshutt Road crash hospitalizes pair of OPP officers

A two-vehicle collision at Cockshutt Road and Concession 10 Townsend sent a pair of OPP officers and a Norfolk woman to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. A grey Toyota heading west on Concession 10 by a 66-year-old Norfolk woman hit an OPP prisoner transport vehicle going south on Cockshutt.

The OPP van rolled several times, injuring a 14-year member and a two-year member, both special constables.

No one else was in the van.