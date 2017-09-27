Liberals blame Tories for info law failure

In the House of Commons, Trudeau said his government continued to "raise the bar on openness and transparency" with a bill introduced in June that would make the first significant changes to the access law since it took effect in 1983.

However, the researchers also express concern about that bill, accusing the Liberals of backing off on some of their reform promises.

While the bill would give the federal information commissioner long-sought power to order disclosure of records the government would prefer stay secret, that proposed power is being tempered by an automatic right by federal bodies to challenge any aspect of those orders before the Federal Court, the report says.

The federal access act allows people who pay $5 to request records ranging from correspondence and studies to expense reports and meeting minutes. Agencies must answer requests within 30 days or provide a reason why more time is needed.

Requests from the audit team to various federal agencies dealt with subjects such as the impact of climate change on agricultural production, illegal entries into Canada and the cost of restoring home postal delivery to addresses that lost it.

Just one-quarter of requests to federal government departments, agencies and Crown corporations were answered within the 30-day limit.

One-third of the requests had not received a response by the end of the audit, which means those requests were outstanding for three months or more, with most closer to four months.

Information on pages eventually released under the federal access law can be blacked out for a variety of reasons including national security, legal privilege and commercial confidentiality.

The federal government received a grade of 'F' for disclosure of information in the audit.

The researchers found progress on the elimination of fees charged for information. But they encountered a continued reluctance to provide electronic data in computer-readable formats such as a spreadsheet — particularly at the federal level, despite the Liberal government's commitment to make data available in this way.

The audit also points to "trouble spots" at the provincial, municipal and territorial levels, including instances of high fees, delays and refusal to release data in computer-readable formats, the report adds. "But none is as thoroughly gummed up as the federal system."

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press